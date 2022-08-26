Josh Hodgson's final year at the Raiders didn't go to plan, but when he farewells the fans at Canberra Stadium on Saturday after his teammates' do-or-die game against Manly, it might not be goodbye forever.
During his eight years with the Green Machine, the English hooker has played a pivotal role in the club's rise to be premiership contenders, and become a beloved fan favourite along the way.
An ACL injury ended his 2022 season prematurely in round one, ending his hopes of bringing a premiership to Canberra before departing for the Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal starting next year.
But Hodgson has left the door open to still achieve that dream, albeit in a coaching capacity in the near future.
"I never got to win a comp for the club and for the city, and I'd love to come back and do that as a coach one day if I managed to get the opportunity," he told The Canberra Times.
"I'd never rule out coming back to Canberra. It might be a bit funny for me coaching people who I played with for a long time and that I've got close relationships with, so it's probably not something I'd want to do straight away.
"Maybe three or four years down the track."
Hodgson was devastated by his season-ending injury, calling it one of the most "testing" times of his career and it also severely impacted the Raiders' spine.
Coach Ricky Stuart's selection headache grew when halfback recruit Jamal Fogarty soon joined Hodgson on the sidelines for a 12-week spell, and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad dealt with hamstring setbacks, while five-eighth Jack Wighton copped a suspension and had Origin duties in a further blow to their spine.
Hodgson said the team had been "phenomenal" to still be in the hunt for finals considering those hiccups.
Dealing with his own hurdles and with a contract signed at another club for next season, Hodgson could have checked out too, but instead the hooker has done all he can to help youngsters Tom Starling and Zac Woolford excel in their rotating rake combination.
"It comes down to the fact I just absolutely love the place," he said. "The club has done so much for me over the years, and I've tried to do the same, and I really want to see them doing well.
"Tommy and Zac will lead the club forward in the hooking role. They're both really good kids who work really hard and they're two attributes that you don't often come by."
Hodgson will be farewelled with other departing players after the game on Saturday afternoon, and looking back on his time in the capital, the 32-year-old leaves with many fond memories.
"It's been a big transition from when I came to the club at the start of 2015 to where we are now - the transition has been huge," he said. "In the short time I've been here we've made two prelims and the grand final which in Canberra's history is a massive achievement.
"I'm really proud of that. I'd have loved to win a premiership, it wasn't meant to be, but I certainly want to see it left in a better spot leaving and it looks like I've done that.
"The club has created a really good culture. It's going to be really sad to go, but that's the name of the game and I'm going to really enjoy my last few weeks with the boys.
"The relationships at the club and off the field that my family has as well as me, they'll be ones that will last a lifetime."
Stuart praised Hodgson's contribution to the club and highlighted how close they had become by revealing he had been guiding the hooker through his rehab before he joins the Eels.
"I'm talking to him now about managing his off-season for the best of his capabilities, to have his body and mind set right for the start of the season next year," the Raiders coach said.
"That's what I think of the guy.
"He's been great around the camp for us. He's been so good for our younger players. Josh has been to every team meeting. He's been there helping the boys out and he's a great sounding board for a lot of these players.
"They leave as a mate.
"I can go and have a beer with him when I see him again, as a mate, not as a coach."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
