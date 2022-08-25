The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lachlan Croker backs Manly redemption as hoodoo stat threatens Canberra Raiders' NRL finals hopes

David Polkinghorne
Melanie Dinjaski
By David Polkinghorne, and Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Croker, left, says Manly can still win despite being decimated by injuries. Picture: Getty Images

Manly hooker Lachlan Croker has jumped to the defence of coach Des Hasler, adamant the players need to rise to the challenge against Canberra this week to help ease the pressure on the embattled club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.