The Prime Minister's XI is back, but in a way like you've never seen it before.
The Canberra Times can reveal the traditional tour match will make its comeback this year in a revamped day-night format that will see the West Indies unleash their best bowlers under lights at Manuka Oval.
But in a twist after years of dabbling with different formats - including 50-over and Twenty20 fixtures - the game will be played as a four-day warm up for the West Indies' two-Test series.
It's understood the game will likely be played in November, with the West Indies to base themselves in the capital for a week to also play a three-day game against a combined NSW-ACT XI.
It's understood Cricket Australia is in the process of finalising the details, with an announcement to be made as early as this week.
It will be the first time in three years the PM's XI has gone ahead, with Cricket ACT determined to make it a part of its 100 year celebrations.
Shifting it to November moves it away from the Big Bash League competition, making selection decisions much easier as players attempt to push for spots in the Australian Test team.
The Australian men's team has the Twenty20 World Cup starting in October followed by a three-match one-day international series against England starting in mid November.
While the game has previously been used to test new talent, this year's Prime Minister's XI contest will likely feature top Australian players and a near full-strength West Indian side.
The clash is a vital aspect of the tourist's preparations for their series against Australia, which includes a day-night Test in Adelaide. The West Indies are also set to play a three-day match against a combined NSW-ACT XI at Phillip Oval.
The developments come as Cricket ACT prepares to ramp up efforts to attract international cricket to Canberra on a regular basis.
With Chief Minister Andrew Barr expressing his desire for Test matches to be played at Manuka Oval, administrators are keen to work with the government on a formal proposal.
While the upcoming schedule appears to limit the opportunities for Canberra to host the five-day format, Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer said the territory remains in the hunt.
"In the current environment governments and venues are more willing to bid for content," Boorer said.
"Historically the ACT government has been quite bold in attracting content to Manuka Oval.
"Hopefully we are able to swim against the traditions of a five-Test summer. We're optimistic we might be able to outbid venues.
"With work on the Gabba leading up to the 2032 Olympics, that could open up an opportunity for Canberra."
Working alongside the government, Boorer has set about changing the perception of Cricket ACT across the country.
The ultimate goal is to be considered equal to the six state associations.
That would see ACT added to the Sheffield Shield and become a regular part of the international rotation.
Boorer has noticed a shift in tone in discussions with Cricket Australia and he's confident that will only continue as the region proves itself on the big stage.
"The fact it's our centenary year has really reminded everybody that this is the national capital and cricket has been strong here for 100 years," Boorer said.
"Some have realised perhaps there should be more opportunities for cricketers and cricket in the territory.
"I can't say enough about Cricket Australia's support of our centenary. We've got some great games, England are playing two Twenty20 games at Manuka, that's huge for the territory.
"Then the women playing against Pakistan. If we're thinking about role models, you couldn't find a better role model for boys and girls than the Australian women's cricket team."
Cricket ACT are determined to complete the pathway from junior sport to international cricket.
That starts with attracting youngsters to the game and enabling players to pursue their dreams without being forced to leave the territory.
For Boorer, international fixtures provide a chance for emerging cricketers to witness what it takes to succeed at the elite level.
"We're focused on working from the bottom up and from the top out," he said.
"From the bottom up, if we can keep working as a region to demonstrate we can produce great talent, that'll awaken the attention of the powers-that-be across the Australian cricket landscape.
"At the top level, we need to engage deeply with all stakeholders from government to Cricket Australia to work our how best the ACT can contribute to the success of Australian cricket.
"We will continue to never be satisfied with the profile ACT cricket has and strive to become a premier sporting organisation."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
