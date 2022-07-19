The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hope for Prime Minister's XI's return to Canberra as fans prepare for big summer of cricket at Manuka Oval

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
July 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cricket fans Jordan Fosberry, Lachlan Sill, Josie Sill, Zeeshan Iqbal, and Jackson Fosberry are excited for the upcoming international matches at Manuka Oval. Picture: James Croucher

The return of the Prime Minister's XI this summer is not off the cards just yet, in a move that could further bolster Canberra's summer of cricket.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.