The return of the Prime Minister's XI this summer is not off the cards just yet, in a move that could further bolster Canberra's summer of cricket.
Fans from far and wide are expected to rush to get their tickets for the three cricket T20s at Manuka Oval when they go on sale on Friday.
Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton said they were expecting tickets to move fast, and hinted there could be another fixture to add to the calendar - the PM's XI.
As a result of COVID-19 the fixture has been wiped from the cricket calendar for the last two years, with it last being played in October 2019.
She said there was still hope it might return to Canberra this year.
"That's probably one of the one's that we're just waiting to land, and obviously a few discussions with the ACT government, with Cricket Australia," Thornton said.
"It is a really important game for Canberra. It's been on the calendar for a number of years, so we'll be doing everything we can to try and secure that.
"Hopefully we've got some information in the next few weeks about that particular fixture."
Although the PM's 11 return to the capital remains uncertain, Manuka is locked in to host three T20Is and get the opening game of the BBL - between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars on December 13.
Cricket ACT will still host the women's Australia-Pakistan clash on January 29, as well as the two men's T20Is between Australia and England on October 12 and 14, as part of their 100th birthday celebrations.
Manuka was set to host another women's T20Is, but lost it to Hobart last week as a flow-on effect from South Africa's withdrawal from the men's one-day international series.
Thornton admitted it was disappointing to lose the fixture but understood why it had to happen, and COVID-19 had prepared the organisation to adapt and adjust to such changes.
"To not have an international here is not ideal, but given the circumstances I appreciate that we do need to share international cricket around," she said.
"It is really important that people do have access to watching the best cricketers. There is actually a correlation between being able to watch that, and recruitment and retention.
"Data over the last few years, particularly in the female space, off the World Cup games that were here, we've had 100 per cent year on year growth over the last two or three years.
"So we know that by bringing the best players here ... it does inspire that next generation. So it's absolutely critical that we do continue to to have this level of content here in Canberra."
The men's English team were last at Manuka in February 2018, making it more than a four year wait for fans of the side.
One English cricket fan who is excited by the side's return to Canberra is Weston Creek Molonglo head coach Jason McNally.
And he provided a preview of the tongue-in-cheek messages fans can expect when England are in town.
"There's a lot of English people around here. Every time I go out and play there's always a couple in the opposition as well. So I'm sure that we'll all flock and be on the same side for once," he said.
"Having the opportunity to come watch the boys play will be fantastic and it's gonna be exciting to see how Jos [Buttler] captain's the team.
"I'm sure England under Jos will teach the Aussies how to play and then the Barmy Army will teach them how to banter as well."
Men's T20Is: Australia v England on October 12 and 14. Both games at 6.40pm.
WBBL: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, November 15 at 7.10pm.
BBL: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, December 13; Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, January 19.
Women's T20I: Australia v Pakistan on January 29 at 1.45pm.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
