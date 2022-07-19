A Canberran will be leading the medal charge - and hopefully her race - in France at the 2022 UCI Mountain Biking World Cup next month, alongside four other hopefuls from the capital.
Current World No. 1 Bec McConnell will be looking to continue her incredible form this season, after already claiming four World Cup wins.
McConnell remains the ACT's best hope of a podium finish, and will be joined by fellow Canberrans Zoe Cuthbert, Daniel McConnell, Kye A'Hern and Jackson Frew in the Australian tent.
The competition will be held from August 24-28 and will see 26 Australians compete across three formats: cross-country Olympic (XCO), cross-country short track (XCC) and downhill.
McConnell will be competing in the XCO, where she has made three of her four wins this season.
After having two flat tyres in her last race, McConnell will be looking put the weekend's race behind her as she focuses on representing Australia and herself next month.
She praised her support staff for their reaction to her flat tyres, and wrote that it boosted her to a third place finish in Andorra.
"Tough, tough, tough day," she wrote on Instagram.
"I have been waiting for these good feeling to come back and finally they were here again, for the short time I was at the front, it was good to be back."
Similarly, young gun Cuthbert will be looking to dominate the under-23s competition and build on her performance this season.
The 21-year-old has had three top-10 finishes this season and is aiming high after finishing 11th in her latest race in Andorra.
In the men's competition, Daniel McConnell will be competing in the XCO for his 13th time, hoping to continue his past success.
A'Hern and Frew will race in the downhill and reach speeds of up to 70km/h.
