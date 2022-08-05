Cricket ACT launch Sheffield Shield bid

Cricket ACT chair Greg Boorer has declared the time has come for the region to be admitted into the Sheffield Shield and Australian one-day domestic competition.
While the ACT Meteors have competed in the Women's National Cricket League since 2009, the men's team, the ACT Comets, have only featured in the national second XI competition.
Advertisement
It's a situation that denies emerging Canberra cricketers the opportunity to pursue their dreams while remaining in their home town.
For Boorer, that must change, the official determined to work with Cricket Australia to complete the pathway from junior cricket to the international arena.
"That's the ultimate ambition," Boorer said. "We're working towards that one step at a time. These things do take time. There's a lot of history and tradition involved, you have to take a lot of people and stakeholders on the journey.
"We've had terrific feedback from other states and territories and Cricket Australia is pretty supportive. The new Cricket Australia strategy that will be released is going to include a review of the domestic competitions with a view to understanding how the ACT could potentially fit into an expanded domestic cricket landscape."
The ambition comes as Cricket ACT unveiled a rebranding ahead of their centenary season.
It's a year in which the association plans to celebrate their past while also setting the foundation for the future.
Major gains have been made in recent seasons, the addition of lights at Manuka Oval in 2013 laying the foundation for Big Bash and international matches.
The ground has also hosted a Test match, with more elite cricket to be played in Canberra this summer.
Boorer's challenge is to ensure Cricket ACT's voice is heard at the national level.
"For 100 years now, we haven't necessarily had our own place in the world in the Australian cricket landscape," he said.
"We now have a unique identity and refreshing the brand is about claiming our place in the world and raising our ambition in terms of our contribution to the Australian cricket family."
Cricket ACT's focus is on gaining entry into the Sheffield Shield, however they have not lost sight of inclusion in the Big Bash.
That remains a more challenging proposition, television rights playing a big role in determining the nature of the Twenty20 competition.
Cricket Australia is attempting to revive the languishing tournament, Channel 7 repeatedly and publicly voicing their concerns over ratings and attendances.
Boorer recognises many factors are outside his control, however he declared Canberra ready to enter the Big Bash League.
"The Big Bash is more difficult because it requires the hopes and dreams and aspirations of the television partners as much as our hopes, dreams and aspirations," he said.
"We are ambitious, we'd like to grow. We're the capital of Australia, the fastest growing population, the fastest growing playing pool of cricketers in Australia."
Advertisement
Boorer also has his sights set on a short-term goal - reviving the Prime Minister's XI contest.
There are plans for the first match to be played since 2019, Boorer optimistic details will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
"Cricket Australia's been amazing," Boorer said. "They really recognise that 100 years of Cricket ACT is something to celebrate and they are working really diligently in the background in trying to bring a game to Canberra before Christmas."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.