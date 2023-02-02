The Canberra Times
Former NSW Police officer Scott John White has verdict appeal dismissed after lying in Sarah-Jane Parkinson fake rape case

By Toby Vue
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:15pm
Former Queanbeyan-based police officer Scott John White outside the ACT courts building on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden

A court has dismissed an appeal against a verdict for a former police officer found guilty of lying about condoms when he gave evidence during criminal proceedings against his girlfriend who had falsely accused her ex-fiance of rape.

