As always, the homework is left to the last minute. The assignment: to read Bulldozed, Niki Savva's excoriating inside story of the fall of the Morrison government.
Its publication was awaited with keen anticipation - Savva's commentary during the election campaign was riveting - but it arrived along with summer, whose carefree temptations won out. Far more appealing to be travelling, swimming and tending to the garden than raking over the still-smouldering ashes of the Coalition bonfire.
The resumption of Parliament this week, however, meant it could be put off no longer. And what a wild read it's been.
Plank by plank, nail by nail, the book dismantles its main character Scott Morrison to reveal the character rot that wrought his own destruction and that of the Liberal Party. Savva's bias is unapologetic. The former adviser to John Howard and Peter Costello has long railed against the Liberal Party's lurches to the right and its infiltration by religious zealots.
But it's the reminders of the fatal missteps and destructive self-belief of the former PM which resonate the loudest - the trip to Hawaii during the bushfires, his abusive takedown of Christine Holgate under privilege in Question Time, his constant and complex gymnastics with the truth and the mishandling of the vaccine rollout. All that and the secret ministerial power grab, which bubbled to the surface with the stench of swamp methane after the election.
Let's move on, I hear you say, this is all in the past. Except it's not.
He's still there, up the back, a House of Reps seat warmer for the husk that remains of the Liberal Party. Curiously, apart from Karen Andrews whose fury at learning of those secret self-appointments led her to call for Morrison to leave Parliament, his colleagues prefer to tolerate him in their midst rather than risk losing a by-election.
As long as he remains and the parliamentary cameras occasionally settle on him smirking, scowling and tinkering with his phone, Australians will be reminded of his four years at the helm and their visceral loathing of the man. A loathing so deep it overshadows Morrison's occasional but important successes, including the early response to COVID which no doubt reduced the death toll and kept the economy afloat.
Former PMs are often described as angry ghosts when they offer unwanted advice from the sidelines. The ghost of Morrison is different. He's largely mute but haunts the house with his corporeal presence.
And he's an albatross for the Liberal Party, which might please Labor for whom he's an asset. But that shouldn't please the rest of us.
Healthy democracies need healthy, credible oppositions.
The one we have seems mired in the past, too myopic to see Australia has moved on from its divisive culture wars. And perhaps too stunned after its crushing defeat - the teal steal which stripped it of its moderate influence - to see that as long as Morrison remains, he's a living reminder of all that was wrong about his government.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
