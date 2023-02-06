Lyn remains a fan of the cinema experience: "I love going to the movies. I live in a country town close enough to walk and go one morning a week meeting up with a friend. This does not happen in school holidays as there is rarely anything on I want to see. Our movie theatre has six screens so lots of variety. I do remember when the old one closed and we had none. You seem to remember movies better when seen on big screen and it's definitely more social."