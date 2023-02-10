The Canberra Times
Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 11 2023 - 5:30am
Bush Dolly by Miranda Joy Summers, on display at Grainger Gallery in Fyshwick. Picture supplied

Grevillea Girls

Now on at Grainger Gallery in Fyshwick is this exhibition by British-born artist Miranda Joy Summers. It's inspired by thoughts of a 1950s hair salon with rows of pink hairdrying bonnets with ladies sitting and gossiping at high volume over the noise of the dryers as each awaits the reveal of her pink rinse and set. Summers says this narrative was planted as she painted in impasto oil the beautiful full bonnet-shaped petals of the Sydney costal Grevillea. It's on until February 26, 2023. See: graingergallery.com.au.

