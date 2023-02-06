The Canberra Times
Lidia Thorpe defection, Peter Dutton on cost of living create challenges for Anthony Albanese

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
February 7 2023 - 5:30am
Peter Dutton, Anthony Albanese and Lidia Thorpe. Pictures ACM

Even in early February, 2023 looks somewhere between tricky and diabolical for Anthony Albanese - a deepening cost-of-living crisis; a risky Voice referendum push in which Albanese has little direct control yet is personally invested; and as of day one of the parliamentary year, a less navigable Senate, thanks to the sudden departure from the Greens of First Nations senator Lidia Thorpe.

Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

