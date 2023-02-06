The Australian and Chinese trade ministers have spoken in person for the first time in four years, as the two nations work towards repairing their relationship.
There was no immediate movement on winding back the Chinese trade sanctions on Australia products, however Trade Minister Don Farrell accepted an invitation to visit Beijing "in the near future".
Senator Farrell, who met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao virtually on Monday, said both parties agreed to "enhance dialogue at all levels", as a pathway towards the "timely and full resumption of trade".
"Our discussion covered a range of trade and investment issues, including the need for resumption of unimpeded trade for Australian exporters so that Chinese consumers can continue to benefit from high quality Australian products," Senator Farrell said.
"We agreed to explore further opportunities for cooperation on a wider range of issues, including climate change and support for business delegations to further strengthen links between our countries."
In other trade news, the European Commission has set itself a mid-year deadline to finalise a free-trade agreement with Australia, as a delegation touches down in Canberra this week to continue negotiations.
The 14th round of negotiations marks almost two years since the haggling between Australia and the European Union began in 2020.
Senator Farrell said he had a good phone call discussion with his EU counterpart Vladis Dombrovskis ahead of the latest round of negotiations.
"We are both keen to see real progress during the week," Senator Farrell said.
"We both want to see our negotiators roll up their sleeves and do as much as possible to ensure we can finalise a comprehensive FTA by mid-year."
Geographical indicators remain a sticking point.
The EU has put forward a list of almost 1300 product names it wants protected under the new trade deal.
The list of GIs includes 166 food products, including several well-known cheeses, such as feta, Beaufort, Gorgonzola, Gruyere and Roquefort and more than 230 spirits, including Cognac, grappa and sherry, along with nearly 900 wines, including Burgundy, port and champagne.
Senator Farrell said he had "made it clear that these are important issues for Australian producers".
"We won't agree to a free trade agreement with the EU for the sake of it," Senator Farrell said.
"Australia will only agree to a trade deal that involves new meaningful market access for our high quality agricultural products."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
