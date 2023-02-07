The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Australian War Memorial to 'rip out' China-linked security cameras

Sarah Basford Canales
Karen Barlow
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Karen Barlow
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
A Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Australian War Memorial is set to remove a system of Chinese made surveillance cameras due to fears they could be operating as spyware.

