Legislation arrives to force Australian companies to reveal their gender pay gap

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Albanese government will introduce legislation on Wednesday to force medium and big companies employers as well as public sector agencies, with 100 or more workers, to reveal how much they pay men and women doing the same jobs.

