Floor manager Jasmine Choi explains how the night will work. We're a little disappointed we're not in the actual restaurant space as booked. Here, all 12 diners are seated around a wooden bar where you can watch the chefs prepare dishes in front of you. I like the idea of communal dining but tonight there's some issues with the air conditioning so we're all in the dining space in the Cicada Bar. It's a versatile space, with sections on different levels, some able to be curtained off and hidden away. It's a quiet Tuesday night so we don't complain as it makes more sense as Choi works the floor by herself, with efficiency and style. Chef Chuck Yu makes an appearance on the floor too throughout the night, and he's happy to talk you through dishes and technique. There's been something communal about it anyway which has added to the whole experience in a wonderful way.