A man is assisting with police enquiries after a woman was allegedly assaulted twice at a tram stop on Northbourne Ave.
"We sought the public's assistance to identify a man after an alleged assault at the Ipima Street Light Rail stop last month. The man has come forward to police and is assisting with enquiries," a statement said.
On Wednesday, police published footage of the incident, which they said had happened at the tram stop at about 11.30am on Tuesday, January 24.
"A woman was approached by an unknown man seeking the use of a mobile phone. A short time later, she was allegedly assaulted by the man. He then walked away, then assaulted her a second time," police said on Wednesday.
They asked anyone who can help throw light on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7334622.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
