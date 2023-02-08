The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra weather: South Coast thunderstorms and heavy rain in Canberra

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Summer refuses to start. The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of thunderstorms to the east and west of Canberra and heavy rain in the capital itself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.