Iranian protester allegedly knocked down by AFP outside Canberra embassy

By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
A protester alleges he was knocked to the ground, lost consciousness and fractured three bones while being arrested by the AFP outside the Iranian Embassy in Canberra on Thursday morning.

