Members of Canberra's Iranian community want to see federal politicians speak out more strongly against the country's religiously conservative regime following violent crackdowns against its citizens sparked by a recent youth uprising.
Violent clashes between Iran's security forces and protesters began after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, who was being held by morality police for "inappropriate attire".
Protesters are calling for the fall of the Islamic Republic's establishment, which has been in power since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.
Human rights group estimated nearly 200 civilians have been killed since demonstrations began in mid-September, including a number of teenagers and young women.
In Canberra, Iranian expats Maryam Khazaeli Dobson and Maryam G, who cannot use her full name for security reasons, are watching on with hope and concern.
Both came to the nation's capital to study but remained in Australia to avoid returning to the oppressive regime.
"To be honest, I just couldn't stand it anymore to pretend to be someone that I wasn't," Maryam G told The Canberra Times.
"You're given only one option, and that is the correct option.
"If you do not want to obey that, you're at risk of being jailed. You're at risk of being fined and even you're at the risk of being lashed and even, like with Mahsa Amini, you're at risk of being killed."
The two, along with other Iranian-Canberrans living in the capital territory, are distressed at the images coming out of their native country but feel compelled to do something about it.
Unlike earlier uprisings in Iran, which pushed for liberalising reforms within the existing regime, this movement wants it toppled altogether.
Ms Khazaeli Dobson, who was involved in the country's 2009 protests shortly before moving to Australia for study, said she couldn't watch on in silence.
She's been involved in a rally held in Civic, aimed at raising awareness, and is working on arranging another solidarity event this Friday at Garema Place from 6pm.
She also chopped her hair off in an act of protest in front of the Canberra Centre and is using every opportunity to discuss the situation when people comment on the new look.
"The next step for us is to maintain momentum," Ms Khazaeli Dobson said.
"[Uprisings in Iran are] not a new thing, but this one's different, because of the quite strong message about overthrowing the regime."
The protests in Iran are entering their fourth week with reports showing there's no sign of them slowing down.
The deaths of a number of teenage girls during the demonstrations have only further fuelled the outcry against Iran's clerical rulers.
Both Ms Khazaeli Dobson and Ms G want federal politicians to step up and boldly condemn the regime's deadly crackdown against its people.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong earlier this week condemned "disturbing" reports of violence against children and students in the Middle Eastern country.
"We continue to support the people of Iran and their right to freedom of expression and equality for women and girls," she said.
But Maryam G wants to see stronger language by those up on the hill.
"[Politicians] need to do something, they need to condemn this violence, they need to speak up," she said.
"Just say it out loud. Why are you so afraid of talking? We want the government to directly condemn this."
For Ms Khazaeli Dobson, strong words are not enough.
Instead, she suggested lifting Australia's humanitarian intake for Iranians in response to the crackdown, and lifting the economic sanctions that ultimately harm the country's people more than the regime.
Culgoa Circuit in Canberra's O'Malley, where the Iranian embassy is situated, could also be changed to Mahsa Amini Circuit in a show of respect, she said.
"I think we need to look for opportunities to create a bridge and avoid the isolation of Iran as a nation and its economy," Ms Khazaeli Dobson said.
"Of course, if sanctions are lifted ... the government will benefit but it also means that people will have their basic needs of food and shelter met [so] they can think about politics.
"There has been a lot of oppression [in Iran] with regards to developing political ideas or organising or having a political plan - the one thing that is really missing at this very moment is what is our political plan and what's on offer.
"For all these to be developed, we need to enable the people of Iran, give them the space and time and resources to develop their own ideas, and political platforms without foreign intervention."
Minister Wong's office was approached for comment but it did not respond in time for publication.
