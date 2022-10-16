The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Iranian-Canberran community want federal politicians to speak up following Mahsa Amini protests

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
October 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryam Khazaeli Dobson, an Iranian-Canberran who is involved with organising local marches to raise awareness about the situation in Iran. Inset: an image of a rally in support of Mahsa Amini. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Getty Images

Members of Canberra's Iranian community want to see federal politicians speak out more strongly against the country's religiously conservative regime following violent crackdowns against its citizens sparked by a recent youth uprising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.