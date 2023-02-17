Leo is the first to recognise how some other students perceive them. The direct questions from some girls make him feel awkward about his friendship with Remi, and he struggles to distance himself from the relationship, while Remi hovers in the middle distance. The scenes of Leo participating in rowdy games of ice hockey, or in playground soccer with other boys, are increasingly frequent. A physical fight erupts between the two. There are tears, then one day Remi is gone forever.