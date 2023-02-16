The Canberra Times
ACT Industrial Court fines Capitol Chilled Foods after forklift crushes worker's leg

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
A business has been hit with a $300,000 fine after a delivery driver's right leg was broken in six places when he was hit by a forklift operator who drove blind.

