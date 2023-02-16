The Canberra Times
CMO Paul Kelly says Australia should prepare for a COVID-19 'long tail'

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:05pm
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's chief medical officer has stressed the COVID-19 pandemic is still underway, predicting "another couple" of COVID-19 waves throughout the year, as well as a "long tail" that will impact the nation.

