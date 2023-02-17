So many people attended the funeral on Monday for Nicholas Roots on that it was like a peak-hour traffic jam in the carpark of the Norwood Park Crematorium, as hundreds spilled out of the chapel to pay their respects - to laugh and cry - as they remembered a truly unique person.
"Nicholas really loved this city and he loved this community," his cousin Luke Bradnam told the service.
"And it is pretty obvious by the standing-room-only that you guys all really loved him too."
Nicholas wasn't a politician or a celebrity or millionaire. He was, however, "a remarkable young man", "a champion". Someone who made other people happy. Sometimes frustrated. But always happy.
"His life could but have been lived in fear, but he lived it with a joy that few can imagine," his brother Chris said. "Every moment cherished, despite all his challenges."
Nicholas died in his sleep on January 31 aged 34. He was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and mate.
He'd been born with the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome, which comes with a range of physical and intellectual problems, including an insatiable appetite. He couldn't walk at four because of a hip complaint. Hospital visits were a constant in his life.
"Nicholas was a gambler and in the poker game of life, he got dealt a pretty ordinary hand," Luke said, before adding:
"Look at what he did with the hand he was dealt".
Nicholas defied expectations from the start. He was three when he went to Cranleigh School in Holt for children with significant intellectual disabilities.
By six, he was starting kindergarten in a mainstream school, St John the Apostle Primary School in Florey. His transition was documented in The Canberra Times - on December 13,1994 - the accompanying beautiful photograph somehow revealing, even then, his pure heart.
Nicholas graduated from year 12 at St Francis Xavier College and worked at the Kippax Woolworths for almost 15 years. He was so loved at Woolies, the company and the staff union both helped to pay for his funeral service.
Chris said his brother's "true love was sport, being part of the community that comes with it ".
"He swam for Australia in Singapore; he threw shotput, discus and javelin at national championships for the ACT, winning several national titles. He still holds national age records in his disability classifications," Chris said.
Nicholas, with dad Eddie and coach Chris Timpson, help to develop the ACT Junior Talent Squad for Athletes with a Disability at the ACT Athletics Club. He'd later go on to be a mentor to younger athletes.
When his parents returned to Queensland to live, Nick was determined to stay in Canberra. He lived first in the family home in Holt and then moved into a unit close to the Belconnen Labor Club.
"Nick was his own man," Chris said.
There were some hilarious stories about Nick. His mum, Margaret, travelling overseas, told him they'd have to limit their otherwise daily phone calls. Once home, Margaret, got her phone bill, including for one call that cost $75. It'd been Nick, telling her he was "having fish and chips for dinner".
He had a legion of friends. He loved playing Roblox with this eight-year-old cousin Izaak. His sister Rebekah read a poem in his honour at the funeral.
Mates who shared Nick's passion for poker, tenpin bowling, and the gym all paid tribute to him. He made them laugh. He was caring and kind - and always late. They'd travelled a lot together. Had a lot of fun.
Poker mate Chris "Archie" Arcella implored people not to be saddened by Nick's death, but inspired.
"He lived life," Archie said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
