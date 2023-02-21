Key Senate crossbencher and independent ACT representative David Pocock has been shortlisted for a top political leadership prize, along with other prominent independents and Australia's youngest ever mayor Anthony Tran.
Senator Pocock and Councillor Tran from Maribyrnong City Council are joined on the shortlist for the 2022 McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year - for people with fewer than five years in elected office - by the group of "teal" independent MPs, the independent MP for Indi Helen Haines and the co-chairs of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart.
Senator Pocock was cited by the McKinnon Prize shortlisting committee for his style of political engagement. This included his "demonstrated effectiveness" in working with the major parties and the crossbench to "secure changes to important government legislation to achieve positive outcomes for his electorate."
The shortlisted politicians are noted for their impact, with the McKinnon Prize organisers saying they reflect 2022 being a political "year of the citizen".
For the main prize, the 2022 McKinnon Prize in Political Leadership, the shortlisted leaders are Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Liberal MP for Bass Bridget Archer, Independent NSW MP Alex Greenwich, the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.
The winners will be announced next month. The chair of the shortlisting committee is Grattan Institute CEO Danielle Wood, while the McKinnon Prize patrons are former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard and former NSW Liberal premier Mike Baird.
The McKinnon Institute for Political Leadership is a non-partisan place of learning which provides training for federal, state and territory Australian MPs.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
