Senator Pocock and Councillor Tran from Maribyrnong City Council are joined on the shortlist for the 2022 McKinnon Emerging Political Leader of the Year - for people with fewer than five years in elected office - by the group of "teal" independent MPs, the independent MP for Indi Helen Haines and the co-chairs of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart.