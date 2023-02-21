In 1990, the median dwelling in Australia cost under four times the median annual household income, while today it's closer to 8.5 times. According to the 2021 census, just over half of Millennials (aged 25-39) were home owners. This compares to two-thirds of Boomers at the same age. Boomers at the same age were also three times more likely than Millennials to own their home without a mortgage.