This lovely, enigmatic piece from writer-director Charlotte Wells, about a young father on holiday with his 11-year-old daughter, is as dreamy and intimate as it is light on detail about what exactly is going on. So, we are on the lookout for clues from the start. They are delivered every now and then, but sparingly. In the selection of books that have been brought along for the trip, in an open doorway that reveals a couple making out, and in an aside the father makes during a dive trip.