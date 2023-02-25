The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Aftersun review: Look for clues in elusive, compelling story from a filmmaker on the rise

By Jane Freebury
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aftersun. M, 101 minutes

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.