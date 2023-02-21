The Canberra Times
ASIO's Mike Burgess reveals two foreign interference plots to 'dispose of' and 'deal with' Australian residents

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:51pm, first published 8:01pm
ASIO is prepared to take on foreign acts of aggression, the agency's boss Mike Burgess said. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A foreign intelligence service plotted to lure an Australian human rights activist offshore so that they could be "disposed of", the country's top spy revealed, as he promised to use Australia's "arsenal of weapons" to crush such schemes.

