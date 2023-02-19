Public servants are eagerly awaiting reforms to specialist roles and leadership, feedback gathered by the Australian Public Service Commission has reaffirmed.
The APS Hierarchy and Classification review released last year recommended a suite of changes to structure and hierarchy, the boldest of which included cutting the ranks within the public service from 13 to eight.
Though public service heads have resisted an overhaul of its ranks, citing the Labor government's own reform agenda, they have said they will "take steps to achieve the review's intent".
The commission surveyed 273 people on the review's findings, between August and October 2022, most of whom were current APS staff.
Specialists attracted the most interest, mentioned in 26 per cent of the responses.
A recommendation to allow specialists to progress without necessarily becoming managers was well received, the commission noted, while some feedback also urged cultural knowledge to be considered as a specialist skillset.
The issue is front of mind as critical skill shortages in specialist roles are pervasive across government.
In its 2021 agency survey, 71 per cent of the 95 agencies that responded identified critical skills shortages across emerging specialist roles, particularly data, digital and ICT roles.
Leadership was also a hot topic for respondents, with 23 per cent of feedback touching on the issue.
The review recommended urgent investment in the capability of future leaders, especially those at the EL2/Manager level, as well as a move to mandate management and leadership training for all staff acting as supervisors.
Patching specialist gaps, as Australia struggles through a skills shortage, won't be a quick fix for government agencies.
Advantageous pay packets offered by the private sector have made it difficult to attract talent, an issue not covered in the 2022 review.
The general manager of recruitment operations for a Canberra-based APS recruiter said the government needed to get creative if it wanted to attract and retain top talent.
"[The private sector] do a lot on candidate attraction and bringing people into those roles, which I'd say the federal government isn't up to speed with," HorizonOne's Andy Batstone said.
"There's perhaps things that government offer that they don't make as accessible or readily available to your standard job applicants, who may not be aware of all of the things they'll benefit from when going into an APS job."
Mr Batstone also said the Albanese government's focus on reducing contractor spending would see more specialists leaving Canberra.
"What that's done is led people that fill those specialist roles, they've come to Canberra specifically to work in those particular roles, they're now leaving Canberra and going back to wherever home might be," he said.
The Public Service Commission will gather further input from APS staff and agencies on the issues of specialists early this year, before the Future of Work Sub-Committee of Secretaries Board considers how it can attract the top talent it needs.
By mid-2023, secretaries will be given updated guidance on "optimal management structures, ways of working and specialist arrangements" to consider.
