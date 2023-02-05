This is welcome news. Research my colleagues and I have conducted shows APS managers are much more supportive of employees working from home than they were pre-pandemic. Hybrid working is here to stay, so it makes sense to adopt an-APS wide approach. A strong EVP is necessary to attract and retain staff in a COVID-normal era. Numerous studies show employees will consider leaving their organisation if they are unable to work flexibly. Our 2021 survey of APS employees showed over two in five employees stated that they would consider changing agencies or leaving the public sector if they could not work from home at all. Redeveloping the employee value proposition around flexible working would also help to make the APS a model employer.