Lynelle Briggs to head integrity review of public sector appointments

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:55am, first published 12:00am
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher, left, and Former Australian Public Service Commissioner Lynelle Briggs, right. Pictures by James Croucher, Sylvia Liber

Former Australian Public Service Commissioner, Medicare CEO and one of the commissioners who presided over the Aged Care Royal Commission, Lynelle Briggs has been chosen to head an integrity review designed to put an "end to the jobs for mates culture" in the public service.

