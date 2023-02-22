The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Wage price index up 3.3 per cent in the year to December

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Real wages are falling at their fastest pace on record as hard-won pay rises are being outstripped by spiraling living costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.