Paul's on the same page: "There is no place for censuring historical works. It is also reminiscent of the Renaissance sensitivities, where the nudity of statues was covered with fig leaves and other decorations. I put it in the same category as protestors who spray paint their message of protest on artworks and the destruction of statues because their subject's contribution to society has been reassessed through a new lens. I am all for providing new context and interpretations alongside historical works - in fact this helps educate people about the past. Adding a foreword or something similar to the Dahl books might have achieved the same thing, without altering the artwork - provided it was identified as such . I am also for creating brand new works that suit current thinking - but not for altering or damaging past art, in all its forms."