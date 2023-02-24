The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Jim Chalmers' purpose for super is to unite it to Labor's vision and worldview

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The super wars are back! Well ... strictly speaking, they never left us. But after a brief hiatus where both parties pretended not to have any plans to change our retirement system (also known as an election campaign), we are back to fighting over the $3 trillion-plus super system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.