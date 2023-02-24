A lot has changed in the 50 years since the territory took control of running its own public school system.
The appointment of the Interim ACT Schools Authority Council on October 8, 1973 set in motion the creation of a public school system independent of the NSW Education Department.
It created a system that was radically different in structure, governance and curriculum to any other school system in Australia.
The ACT has put the call out for people to share their memories from the public school system over the last 50 years, appealing to staff, students, administrators and community members.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the information and images would be curated by the Education Directorate in an online and physical exhibition.
"We're the envy of a lot of other school systems across the country and people have great memories of their experiences through our schools, even though sometimes school can be challenging," she said.
"We have an amazing alumni of students who were previously in our public schools who have achieved great things."
Ms Berry shared her own yearbook from her time at Hawker College on Friday.
"The students have had a good old laugh at all of that and some of the wicked perm photos," she said.
"I think the students of today can see how much things have changed but also how some things have really just stayed the same."
People can submit their memories via the Your Say website.
Each month the directorate will call for submissions relating to a different decade, starting with the 1970s in March. Submissions will close on August 31.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
