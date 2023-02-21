The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why Fraser Primary School is a high-performing school in NAPLAN

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraser Primary School year 3/4 students Aryana Corbett, Heide Herrmann, Caspar Mowbray, Elliot Dacey, Shanal Ranasinghe and Poppy Alexander work together. Picture by Karleen Minney

There's an atmosphere of quiet busyness as you walk into the open-plan year three and four classroom at Fraser Primary School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.