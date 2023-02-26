The Canberra Times
University of Adelaide cycle study to collect data on unsafe passing practices

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
Colin Young is taking part in a study which aims to collect data on how cars interact with cyclists on Canberra roads. Picture by James Croucher

Drivers on Canberra roads are thought to increasingly overtake cyclists at unsafe distances when speed limits are above 60km/h, with unsafe passing practices dropping off when the speed is capped. A new study from the University of Adelaide is seeking to better understand how drivers and cyclists behave on the road, to help inform future ACT government policy.

