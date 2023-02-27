A prescribed burn will take place on Monday evening on Brindabella Road in Coree, west of Canberra.
Smoke and flames may be visible in the area while the burn is underway.
The burn is scheduled to take place from 5:00pm on Monday, weather permitting, and will be managed by the ACT Rural Fire Service.
Crews will remain on scene until the burn is safe to hand back to the rural landholder.
The ACT Emergency Service said these carefully controlled burns are an important tool for managing our land and reducing fire risk.
The ESA also urged people to call Triple Zero (000) if they see an unattended fire.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
