The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: Creed III sees Rocky protege Adonis Creed give a friend his big break

By Cris Kennedy
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Creed III. M, 116 minutes. Three stars.

With the 1976 film Rocky, its writer and star Sylvester Stallone created a film franchise now nine films long, almost 50 years of audience-building, and beating the Star Wars franchise for longevity by one year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.