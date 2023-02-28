"They (the Coalition) can explain to people why they're not prepared to back energy bill relief for pensioners, that they aren't prepared to back people fleeing domestic violence with more affordable homes, they're not prepared to back manufacturing jobs and a broader, deeper industrial base in this country, but they are prepared to go to war for the one half of 1 per cent of people with more than $3 million of superannuation in their accounts," Chalmers said.