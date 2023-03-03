"We wanted to introduce a new tone to surprise the audience. Now we're in this rugged spaghetti-Western feel. We wanted to introduce the Wolf as a bounty hunter, much like Clint Eastwood with his poncho on. The pacing slows down and we've even got the music, a harmonica when the Wolf shows up, and this whistle. That's inspired by Once Upon a Time in the West; every time [that harmonica] shows up, you know something's about to go down. We created the Wolf's whistle off of that.