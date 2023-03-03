The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

The spaghetti Westerns that inspired Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

By Michael Ordoa
March 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The DNA of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is less 16th-century Italian fairy tale than it is 20th-century Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa. Several shots in the animated sequel are directly inspired by some of those masters' most famous images. It's all part of how the Puss filmmakers used cinematic foreshadowing to convey that "characters chasing the future are oblivious to what's right in front of them", director Joel Crawford says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.