The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Health admits communications errors over Calvary Public Hospital fire

Lucy Bladen
Lanie Tindale
By Lucy Bladen, and Lanie Tindale
Updated March 14 2023 - 7:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire which disrupted Calvary Public Hospital Bruce on December 6 was "located" in a surgical boom, inset. Picture by Regina Procter, inset is Creative Commons

Health authorities have conceded they could have done a better job telling the public about a fire that shut Calvary Public Hospital Bruce's operating theatres in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.