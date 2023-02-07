The Canberra Times
Three operating theatres at Calvary public hospital to be closed for 'some months' following fire

February 8 2023 - 5:30am
There was an electrical fire in operating theatres at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce last year. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Three operating theatres at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce are expected to remain closed for "some months" after they were "significantly damaged" in a fire in December.

