A scheme to help people in difficulty with their rents is to resume in Canberra.
The ACT government set up its Rent Relief Fund in November 2021 but the fund was then suspended when its pot of $133,000 was used up.
The territory government has announced that it is to be resumed.
It said that money would be available until June next year. The aim will be to help low-income households who are renting from private landlords and who have immediate financial difficulties.
The idea is to tide people over temporary difficulties to prevent them being evicted.
Grants of up to $2500 for up to four weeks will be available.
The resumption is part of a shake-up of the government's approach to housing and homelessness.
It intends to create a new post known as the coordinator general for housing.
The coordinator general will bring together different parts of the ACT government's housing activity under the one department.
"The office will both oversee the delivery of major projects and coordinate activities across the ACT government," a government statement said.
This includes working with the Commonwealth government.
The ACT government has also raised the prospect of "further tax reform, reducing stamp duty for owner-occupiers".
The government also says that the aim will be:
"Population growth will continue in the coming decade and housing demand will grow," ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said.
"That is why we are establishing the office of the coordinator general for housing - to centrally deliver and coordinate this whole-of-government priority."
It is not clear if extra funding for the overall budget will be allocated.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
