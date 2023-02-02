The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Professor Brian Schmidt calls for university funding reform after announcing resignation

Sarah Lansdown
Steve Evans
By Sarah Lansdown, and Steve Evans
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Professor Brian Schmidt said university funding needs to be fairer for students and should better support research after he announced his shock resignation as vice-chancellor of the Australian National University.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.