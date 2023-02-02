The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Breaking

Richard Woolcott, former DFAT secretary, dies aged 95

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former DFAT secretary and ambassador Dick Woolcott, left, and former prime minister Kevin Rudd, right. Picture by Lyn Mills.

One of Australia's most respected diplomats, Richard Woolcott, has died at age 95.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.