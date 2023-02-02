One of Australia's most respected diplomats, Richard Woolcott, has died at age 95.
The distinguished envoy to Indonesia and the Philippines and later, secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, died on Thursday morning in Canberra.
Mr Woolcott was the department's most senior diplomat between 1988 and 1992.
Prior to being appointed secretary, Mr Woolcott held a number of important diplomatic postings.
Mr Woolcott was the Australian ambassador to the United Nations between 1982 and 1988, where he also held the title of president of the UN Security Council in 1985 during Australia's term.
Before heading to Geneva, he had been posted to the Philippines between 1978 and 1982.
He also oversaw Indonesia's invasion of East Timor during his posting there between 1975 and 1978.
Mr Woolcott is credited as being involved in the formation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
Former prime minister and US ambassador Kevin Rudd described Mr Woolcott as a "diplomat's diplomat" on Thursday, adding Australia was poorer as a result of his passing.
"Dick was also kind to me as a young diplomat, despite my having zero political connections, fresh off the farm, as I tried to learn the ropes in the Australian foreign service," Dr Rudd wrote on social media.
"He sought to nurture and encourage talent whenever he saw it."
Energy Minister Chris Bowen described the top diplomat as "a top bloke" and "a gentleman" in a tweet.
He is survived by sons, Robert and Peter, and daughter, Anna.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.