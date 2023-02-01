The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Swedish royals to visit Canberra this month, spotting koalas at Namadgi and talking 'electrification' at the ANU

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel are touring Australia and New Zealand this month, with two packed days in Canberra. Picture Getty Images

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will tour Australia and New Zealand this month, including two packed days in Canberra where her schedule includes a smoking ceremony at the National Museum, a visit to Namadgi National Park and a talk at the Australian National University on "electrification" in the two countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.