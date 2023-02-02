New roofs will be installed at two Canberra schools at a cost of $10.9 million to prevent issues with mould, leaks and possums.
Dickson College and both campuses of Melba Copeland Secondary School will have new metal roofs built on top of the existing roofs after large amounts of rainfall caused havoc for the schools.
Two buildings at Dickson College were closed last year after WorkSafe deemed the area unsafe because of possum faeces and urine on the floor and light fittings, black mould on the ceiling and extensive water damage.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the $10.9 million was on top of the $99 million budgets for school repairs over four years and the $15 million for getting rid of hazardous materials.
"Over the last three years there was the highest rainfall the ACT has experienced ever that's been recorded, and so that did identify issues that didn't exist previously," Ms Berry said.
READ MORE:
Construction will begin in about two months with the aim to create as little disruption for staff and students as possible.
The new roofs are expected to improve the insulation and energy efficiency of the schools as well as keep out vermin.
Canberra High School, Alfred Deakin Highs School and Campbell High School are also expected to need new roofs.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.