The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Planning Minister Mick Gentleman sees fewer car parks for Canberra's flats of the future

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman, left, and Chief Planner Ben Ponton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Flats will be built in Canberra with fewer car spaces in the future as residents along well-serviced transport corridors give up owning their own cars, the Planning Minister expects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.