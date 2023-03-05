The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Heavy rains have slowed down the construction of the $2.5 million renewal of shopping centres across the ACT

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hello Cafe owner, Barney de Andrade, between his shop and the work. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Recent heavy rains have slowed down the construction of the $2.5 million renewal of shopping centres across the ACT - and some shopkeepers want compensation from the government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.