Recent heavy rains have slowed down the construction of the $2.5 million renewal of shopping centres across the ACT - and some shopkeepers want compensation from the government.
Some businesses complain that their takings plummet when the diggers move in.
The major construction project involves giving a new look to 11 suburban shopping centres. Trees are to be planted and walkways built. Car parks are to be reconfigured and seating installed.
The intention is to revamp the centres which are the hubs of suburbs across the ACT so it maintains its decentralised character.
But at Campbell what was meant to be finished by now is likely to stretch on for months, certainly beyond April.
And construction outside the shops means a dive in takings, according to Barney De Andrade who owns the Hello Café at Blaney Place.
He thinks the ACT government should pay compensation to him and his neighbours. They've lost business through no fault of their own, is his argument.
"My biggest gripe is not necessarily the works being done but that consideration is never given to the small business owner if the time frame is not met," he said.
"During the planning stage, there should be some kind of a contingency fund for the owners of small business if the works have gone past a reasonable time.
"There are very few businesses who can budget a whole year for disruption of works. I have had the café at Campbell for 16 years. This has been my greatest challenge."
The ACT government blames the heavy rains last year and this.
"The project has been impacted by ongoing rainfall experienced last year, unexpected site conditions found upon commencement of excavation and utility approval processes," a spokesperson said.
"Our teams are working as quickly as possible to finalise the build, so residents and businesses can get back to enjoying their newly upgraded local shops."
Mr De Andrade acknowledges that the area will benefit when the work is finally done, but he feels that much of the benefit will go to the land-owners who are still taking rent from shopkeepers like him during the construction.
Not all business people are as dismayed as he is. The proprietor of the IGA, Frank Pelle, said people were finding their way round the inconvenient construction. "Customers still come in for their bread and milk," he said.
The ACT government announced upgrades for several shopping centres towards the end of 2021.
"These upgrades will support jobs and business, and encourage Canberrans to shop locally by improving public spaces and building vibrant local hubs," the minister for transport and city services Chris Steel said at the time.
Duffy would have new toilets, better landscaping, a new playground and bike track.
Other shopping centres slated for upgrades included Narrabundah, Evatt, Macquarie, Monash, Calwell, as well as the centres at Weston, Kippax and Lanyon.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
