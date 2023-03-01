The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Spears taken by James Cook in 1770 to be returned to La Perouse Aboriginal community

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:52am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Johnson, left, and Quaiden Williams, right, members of the Gweagal Clan of the Dharawal Nation inspecting the Kamay spears 2022. Picture Ray Ingrey

Four Aboriginal spears taken by Captain James Cook when he landed in Botany Bay in 1770 are to be returned to the descendants of the original peoples.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.