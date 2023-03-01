The Canberra Writers Festival has a new artistic director, Canberra-based writer and critic Beejay Silcox.
Chair of the board of the Canberra Writers Festival, Jane O'Dwyer, announced the new appointment on Wednesday.
"We are thrilled to welcome Beejay as artistic director of the Canberra Writers Festival, a festival which since its inception in 2016 has become a vital part of Canberra's cultural life," Ms O'Dwyer said.
"Beejay is a remarkable Australian writer, critic and moderator. The festival is fortunate to have secured such a stellar leader to build on the outstanding work of Jeanne Ryckmans."
Ms Silcox is an author, literary critic, commentator, and moderator. She is also a judge for the 2023 Stella Prize and will also judge this year's Calibre Essay Prize.
She has appeared at festivals in Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne, where she helmed one of the festival's showcase events - a sold-out event with Helen Garner.
Festival director, Paul Donohoe, said Beejay's appointment is a real win for the festival.
"She brings with her not only an extensive and nuanced understanding of the current cultural landscape, but also deep national and international experience and an extraordinary network of writers and speakers. I am excited to be working with her on the 2023 program," Mr Donohoe said.
Ms Silcox said she excited to take up the role with the writer's festival.
"This city has such a joyful and participatory spirit ... a compassionate curiosity. It is my hope that the festival will reflect this under-sung city back to itself," Ms Silcox said.
Her first festival in 2023 will be held in Canberra from 16 to 20 August with the full program being launched on July 5.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
